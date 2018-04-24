Ranveer Singh sees off Alia Bhatt, asks paparazzi if they want love bite

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is a darling of photographers. He never disappoints them, and something similar happened after the Gully Boy wrap party. The film, directed by Zoya Akhtar, finished its shooting schedule last week.

Photographer Manav Mangalani has shared a video on his Instagram handle in which Ranveer Singh can be seen saying bye to Alia Bhatt. As the photographers asked the duo to pose, Ranveer probably mishears them. In the video, while being his usual self, he asks the photographers whether they want a ‘love bite’?

As everyone starts laughing, Ranveer can be seen leaving Alia till her car and driving off himself.

Ranveer and Alia have also been a part of a few TV commercials.

Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the success of Padmaavat in which he played the character of Alauddin Khilji. Now, he is gearing up for three more films. Apart from Gully Boy, Ranveer will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmbaa and Kabir Khan’s film based on India’s unexpected win at the Cricket World Cup of 1983. He will be playing the team’s captain, Kapil Dev, in the film.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is now preparing for the release of Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi, which is based on a novel titled, Calling Sehmat. Written by Harinder Sikka, the novel traces the life of a Kashmiri girl who is married to a high-ranked military officer in Pakistan.

While Gully Boy will hit the screens in February, 2019, Raazi will be released on May 11, 2018.