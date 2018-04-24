Here are Ranbir Kapoor’s 8 avatars in Sanju teaser

The teaser of Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film, Sanju, was released on Tuesday, and it immediately created a buzz on social media.

The 85-second video shows Ranbir Kapoor, who is playing Sanjay Dutt in the film, in different avatars. He narrates the journey of his life and reveals some shocking truths. For example, he says that he had to beg for a bus ticket. It’s not clear when this happened.

Ranbir also talks about the issue of drug abuse and possessing an AK-56 rifle.

At one point in the teaser, Ranbir’s Dutt talks about being lost in substance abuse at the age of 22, and how he made a comeback with a muscular body.

Sanjay Dutt was one of the superstars in the early ‘90s when he got arrested in a case related to the Mumbai bomb blasts of 1993. Hirani hints that he might be talking about his arrest and underworld in the biopic.

The teaser is probably not a part of the actual film as only last few seconds feature actual film footage. However, one thing is for sure that Ranbir Kapoor has aced Sanjay Dutt’s look in the film.

Here are eight of Ranbir Kapoor’s looks in the film:

Just out of Yerwada Jail

The young and the restless

Body-building icon of the ‘90s

Begging on the street

Arrested for illegal arms possession

That unique walk

High on drugs

Full circle

The film releases on June 29. It also stars Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Karishma Tanna and Vicky Kaushal.

