Home / Bollywood / Ranveer Singh shares new picture, fans call him ‘handsome, sohna munda’. See it here

Ranveer Singh shares new picture, fans call him 'handsome, sohna munda'. See it here

Ranveer Singh’s new picture had his fans gushing over the star. The actor, who has been staying home through much of the lockdown period, has been sharing pictures of himself.

bollywood Updated: Aug 11, 2020 15:41 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ranveer Singh tends to be out there with his looks.
Ranveer Singh tends to be out there with his looks.
         

Actor Ranveer Singh on Tuesday shared a new picture of himself. The picture showed the gentle side of his personality and his fans were quick to notice that.

Sharing the picture, Ranveer simply dropped a black heart emoji. His fans were, of course, delighted to see their favourite star. While many dropped black heart and fire emojis, others were far more expressive. Many called him “sohna munda”, “handsome”, “baba”, “haye jiju”, “good morning janab” and “hottie” etc.

 

View this post on Instagram

♥️

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Ranveer has been maintaining a low-profile on social media since March when the first lockdown was announced. However, he shares pictures of himself, every now and then. Some time back, he had posted a picture, showing off his muscles and written: “Felt swole, might delete later.” He looks phenomenally big in the picture. He also shared a cute childhood picture of himself, smiling at the camera, and wrote: “Style mein rehne ka”.

Also read: Ankita Lokhande welcomes twins Abeer and Abeera to family: ‘A new life has begun’, see pic

At another time, he showed off his man bun. In mid-July, Ranveer’s hair stylist shared a picture of the star at his salon for what appeared to be a look test. Darshan Yewalekar posted a picture with the actor and wrote: “The New Normal visit by @ranveersingh to @dshavebarbershop #barber #barbershop #barberlife.”

Various reports had suggested that Ranveer was there for his next with Zoya Akhtar. A Times of India report said the film was to be a crime drama where Ranveer would reportedly play an undercover cop, who infiltrates an underworld gang. Despite lockdown restrictions, Zoya is reportedly keen on a look test, it had said. The film would also star Katrina Kaif.

