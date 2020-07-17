Is Ranveer Singh returning to work? His hairstylist posts new pic with star in Covid-19 times. See it here

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 12:16 IST

Looks like actor Ranveer Singh is finally getting out of his ‘snooze’ mode. His hairstylist Darshan Yewalekar posted a picture with the actor, which seems to suggest so.

Sharing a picture with Ranveer couple of days back, he wrote: “The New Normal visit by @ranveersingh to @dshavebarbershop #barber #barbershop #barberlife.” The picture, which is from July 10, shows Ranveer and Darshan at, what appears to be, the latter’s salon. Ranveer is dressed in all-black, even his face mask is of the same colour. He is also wearing a pair of trendy sun glasses and a hat. Darshan stands next to the actor and he too is in a mask.

According to a report in Times of India, his visit to the hairstylist had given rise to a lot of speculation that the actor has begun work on his next film, a Zoya Akhtar directorial. The film is said to be a crime drama where Ranveer will reportedly play an undercover cop, who infiltrates an underworld gang. Despite the lockdown restrictions, Zoya is reportedly keen on a look test. Ranveer will have at least two distinct looks in the film, one as a cop and the other a gangster. The film also stars Katrina Kaif, the report adds.

Quoting a source, a Pinkvilla report gave more details,“Ranveer wants to make a strong impression with the first look and hence, went to Darshan’s salon well ahead of the look test. The duo is in the process of creating two diverse avatars for him. While he will be clean-shaven for his cop act, the actor wants to try a dramatic look for the portions that will see him as a mole in the world of gangsters. Ranveer wore a mask and maintained social distancing as he ventured out after almost four months.”

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Ranveer and Darshan have worked in several films together including Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Gully Boy and 83.

