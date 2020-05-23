Ranveer Singh shares sign language video Vartalap, hopes to make Indian Sign Language India’s 23rd official language

bollywood

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who has been supporting rappers and musicians across platforms ever since he began working on Zoya AKhtar’s Gully Boy, has now come up with a beautiful sign language music video.

Titled Paathshala episode 1, Vartalap, the video shows a black and white footage of a man singing the entire three-minute-song in the Indian Sign Language. The song also plays in the background. The lines of the song go as “Hai janam ye bas ek hi, Din ye kam karam anek hai, Nigaah to mili hai sab ko hi, Par ye mann se na hai dekhte” - Vartalap by Spitfire.”

The description says, “We want to take this opportunity to open up a conversation with the 10 million+ Deaf people in India through our first music video translated in ISL (Indian Sign Language) produced in collaboration with AccioMango Pvt. Ltd. For this video, Dr. Alim Chandani (founder of AccioMango) appointed Deaf signer Hardeep Singh who studied Spitfire’s lyrics for days to translate it in ISL.”

Sharing a snippet from the video, Ranveer wrote on Instagram, “This is our first sign language video on @ntnmshra’s track ‘#Vartalap’ with the hope that the track will trigger more conversations related to making Indian Sign Language the 23rd official language of India. Do give it a listen and we hope you like it. Link in Bio. @incinkrecords Written & Performed by Spitfire: @ntnmshra Music Producers: @anushkadisco @manchandashikhar for @incinkrecords Signer: @hardeeply for @acciomango Art: IncInk Art Studio @mihir.sud @avndsouza.”

The video is produced under Ranveer’s label IncInk. Ranveer teamed up with music evangelist and filmmaker Navzar Eranee and DJ Cheetah for an independent music record label named IncInk early last year. “Inclusive. Independent. This is the soul of #IncInk - my passion project. Presenting #KaamBhari, #Spitfire - @ntnmshra & #SlowCheeta from the different hoods of our country. Let’s show these boys some love. My passion project. A manifestation of a certain vibe. #IncInk is an independent record label formed by artists for artists...to discover, nurture & promote exciting talents from across India,” he had tweeted.

His wife and actor Deepika Padukone wrote on Ranveer’s post, “The sleepless nights,..the hours of debate...to witness your dream become a reality..you have no idea how proud I am of the both of you. Sorry I cannot be with you all today but know that I am with you’ll with all my heart and in spirit....today and forever.”

