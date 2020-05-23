TV actor Manmeet Grewal’s wife was ‘shattered’ after his suicide, says his friend: ‘She had to be admitted to hospital’

tv

TV actor Manmeet Grewal committed suicide last week after being unemployed for long. His wife is so shattered after his death that she had to be hospitalised, the actor’s friend has revealed. Manmeet had worked in Aadat Se Majboor and Kuldeepak and was unable to pay his bills.

Manmeet’s friend Manjit told Times of India in an interview, “Manmeet had seen bigger problems in life, but don’t know why he gave up this time. There were problems, he had a loan on his head and we were discussing how we will get through it, but he took the decision. I am not able to come to terms with the news of death. I still feel that he will come from somewhere and talk to me. I would like to tell that people commit suicide without thinking about their family members. I have seen Manmeet’s wife getting shattered in the last five days.”

“I call her Didi because she ties rakhi to me and she is devastated after Manmeet’s death. Manmeet ki wife ko maine paanch din tak usi flat mein, usi pankhe ke niche usko dekhke tadapte hue dekha hai. She got so unwell that I had to take her to the hospital and she had to be admitted in the hospital, but as there is no one to take care of her we had to send her to Punjab. The local Gurudwara committee came forward and helped us. With their help, I have been able to send her to Punjab,” he added.

Manjit had earlier said about the sudden death, “He was very normal that evening, went to his room and locked it from inside. That time his wife was in the kitchen making food. When she heard the noise of a chair, she rushed to the bedroom and held him. She screamed a lot for the help and neighbours did come hearing the noise but no one came forward to help or get him down.”

