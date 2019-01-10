Ranveer Singh sneaks into Simmba screenings, records crowd going insane. Watch here

Ranveer Singh is having the best time of his career with back-to-back blockbusters, Padmaavat and Simmba, and with the momentum likely to continue on to Gully Boy. The actor, in a recent interview to journalist Rajeev Masand, said that he can’t resist the temptation of sneaking into a screening of Simmba, and witnessing the sort of impact it has on the crowd.

“This is unique to our cinema,” he said, referring to the whoops and cheers and audience involvement that masala films such as Simmba inspire. “When you’re there, witnessing it working, and with Simmba it’s next level, and they’re roaring with laughter, and then when the Rohit Shetty treatment hits,” Ranveer said, unable to contain his excitement.

The actor has been spotted several times trying to slip into screenings incognito. “I saw it again yesterday in Gaeity, 9 o’ clock show, it was packed, and I had to record that moment on my phone,” he said.

Ranveer shared the recordings from inside the theatre on his Instagram stories, which you can watch here.

“I have been in the same theatre, watching Lagaan as a kid, it’s that kind of atmosphere, where the cinema hall turns into a stadium,” Ranveer continued.

Simmba crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office on Wednesday, less than three weeks into its release. The film has made more than Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office, and is director Rohit Shetty’s eighth consecutive movie to cross the Rs 100 crore mark domestically, making him the only Bollywood director to achieve this distinction.

Simmba also teased the possibility of a Marvel-like cinematic universe of Shetty characters, with cameo appearance by Singham star Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar, who will star in Shetty’s next film, Suryavanshi. “Bhai ke khud ka Marvel hai (This is my own Marvel Cinematic Universe),” Ranveer said, stressing that as a fan, he’d also want to see the three characters reunite on screen in the future.

