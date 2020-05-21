Ranvir Shorey ‘let go’ by Mumbai Police: ‘I may have lost 8 hours, but not my faith in you’

Updated: May 21, 2020 17:21 IST

Ranvir Shorey has been allowed to leave by Mumbai Police after tweeting for eight hours about his ordeal. Sharing the news, he wrote, “After more than 8 hours, we have been let go. No FIR, car not impounded. Thank you, @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice for listening, albeit a bit late. I may have lost 8 hours, but not my faith in you.”

On Wednesday, Ranvir revealed in a series of tweets that he was stopped by the police for stepping out of his house. He said that he was driving a member of his domestic staff to the hospital for the birth of his child but the officer-in-charge did not think it was an ‘emergency’ and took him to the station.

“@MumbaiPolice My car being impounded for taking my household help for his wife’s delivery to hospital. Officer in charge says a child being delivered is not an emergency. Please advise,” he wrote on Twitter, adding that while most police officers were sympathetic towards him, one officer Vijay Kumar Kadam filed an FIR against him and impounded his car.

Throughout his eight-hour wait at the police station, Ranvir tweeted about the ‘harassment’ that he was subjected to and slammed the officer for talking to the media about him.

After waiting for more than six hours, Ranvir wrote, “3 hapless people made to wait for more than 6 hours. What are we being punished for? @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice @DGPMaharashtra.”

Ranvir’s tweets got the attention not only of the Mumbai Police, who promised to look into the matter. Maharashtra environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray replied to his tweet saying, “@MumbaiPolice please ensure delivery of the car as well. Kindly assist.”

@MumbaiPolice My car being impounded for taking my household help for his wife’s delivery to hospital. Officer in charge says a child being delivered is not an emergency. Please advise. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 20, 2020

On the work front, Ranvir was last seen in the Netflix comedy Hasmukh, starring Vir Das. His most recent big screen outing was Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium.

