Rasika: Should I grab every opportunity I am getting now or take it slow?

bollywood

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 16:09 IST

Rasika Dugal has had a great career run in the last one-and-a-half years, especially as the web show Delhi Crime got her accolades and attention and her other show, Out of Love, got appreciation as well. After a fruitful year, where she shot and directed a short film, and will be seen in two web shows next -A Suitable Boy and Mirzapur 2, Dugal has been juggling films and web shows.

She will soon by back on set shooting for Out of Love 2 in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. While the actor is looking forward to working again, she admits there is some nervousness as well. “Today, everyone is exercising self-regulation and you don’t know exactly how seriously people are about maintaining safety standards. The health situation hasn’t improved but have to step out and work while taking all precautions,” she says.

On the work front, Dugal is excited about playing two varied roles in two of her upcoming web shows. She reveals, “In one, I play an unapologetic woman, who gets attention when she walks into a room. I wanted to play a role like this as I am not that person at all. While in Mira Nair’s web show, I play a soft spoken, gentle woman which is more me. I am huge fan of the progressive writers and considering the roles I choose, sometimes, I feel I was born in the wrong era. The whole multi-tasking and juggling things routine is difficult for me to keep pace with.”

Having judged the International Emmy awards, which gave her a chance to watch world cinema, the actor was glad to come across content that she wouldn’t have otherwise. Ask her about the importance of international recognition in her career and she replies, “I don’t do these things expecting anything. And I feel, as an actor, unexpected things lead to bigger surprises and events and more often logical things don’t work out,” she says, adding, “I have had a lot of work in the last two years and there’s been a lot of variety too. Now, I don’t know how it will be going forward. Should I grab every opportunity I am getting now or take it slow and be choosy? I also feel that, as an actor, you have to revamp your inner world, have experiences and preserve the quality of work seen in my projects. In a hectic life, we are unable to enjoy life as is.”