Ratna Pathak Shah predicted student-led protests four months before CAA controversy. Watch viral video

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 12:37 IST

Actor Ratna Pathak Shah seemed to have predicted the countrywide student-led protests over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). A four-month old video, done by media organisation Quint, has now gone viral which shows Ratna talking about the “first-real generation” that is “feeling hopeless” and how she feels “we will come out better”.

In the video, she says, “Oh yes, and great for art... may be not immediately, may be 10 years down the line. Because this is the first time a generation is actually seeing what it feels like to be misruled. Your generation is the first real generation that is feeling hopeless like the people felt just before independence — that sense of despair, how long will we carry on in this horrible state. I am afraid it is going to be tough but it may be necessary and I have a feeling we will come out better because again their have never been so many educated people in India and so many young educated people in India.”

Thousands of students hit the streets in various parts of the country against CAA. Among the prominent voices that spoke out against it were Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha, Richa Chadha, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, his son Farhan Akhtar, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub to name a few.

Siblings Farhan and Zoya also took part in the December 19 August Kranti Maidan protest march alongwith actors Sushant Singh and Rahul Bose.

