Raveena Tandon goes 'atmanirbhar way' as she begins work from home, taking precautions for Covid-19

Raveena Tandon goes ‘atmanirbhar way’ as she begins work from home, taking precautions for Covid-19

Raveena Tandon has shared pictures and videos giving fans a glimpse of her work from home process.

bollywood Updated: Jul 16, 2020 19:07 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Raveena Tandon is enjoying working from home.
         

Actor Raveena Tandon has shared a glimpse of work from home process, during the times of Covid-19. She has shared pictures and videos for fans on social media. She can be seen dressed up, surrounded by a crew of three people in PPE suits.

The videos and images show Raveena wearing an elegant light blue-white salwar suit, paired with light makeup and small earrings. She also shared short vidoes as she decked herself up for the shoot. She did all her makeup and hair by herself in the videos. Raveena wrote, “Going the #atmanirbhar way! Shoot at home with social distancing intact! A motley crew of 3 ! Missing my team ! @reemapandit @surinakakkar @bhavin.chudasama.98 @prathameshagarwal . Dear @shurabhavinofficial swung all singlehandedly! outfit- @shopmulmul.” She added, “My blue smurfs! Actually more like my tellytubby crew! outfit - @shopmulmul.”

 

 

About working from home, Raveena had said last month, “A lot of my friends have been completing their work from home with the equipment available to them .Luckily, I had finished my shoot for KGF: Chapter 2. I’m looking forward to the dubbing bit as it can surely be achieved if we follow the norms of social distancing. I had hosted a music concert to raise money for the PM CARES Fund. Doing your own hair and makeup and styling yourself is a different ball game. A crew came and shot me. It was quite sad because I couldn’t offer them much hospitality. We had set up a table for them outside our house. The cameras were set up outside the gate with the cables running in. They used a different kind of a lens to capture me as I was at a distance of about 30 feet from the camera.”

