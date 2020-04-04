Raveena Tandon shares video of people showering sanitation workers with flowers

bollywood

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon has shared a video of people showering sanitation workers with flowers. The workers are hard at work even as the country stays at home amid complete lockdown in wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

“Somewhere in Punjab.-(via wassap) people thanking the sanitation workers by showering flower petals on sanitation workers as a mark of gratitude for the warriors working day and night,” she wrote alongside the video. In the video, people are seen showering flowers on sanitation workers who have come in their area to collect garbage. Many users claimed on her post that it is a video from Nabha city in Patiala district.

Somewhere in Punjab.-(via wassap) people thanking the sanitation workers by showering flower petals on sanitation workers as a mark of gratitude for the warriors working day and night .♥️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Knwv45XaBP — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 4, 2020

Talking about practising social distancing and doing namaste instead of shaking hands, Raveena told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I have been doing Namaste for seven-eight years now, especially since my children were born. Anyone coming from outside and wanting to hold them would have to use a sanitiser first. We have abused this planet so much, that we can’t even step out of our homes. Also, so many maids and drivers, have lost their jobs. I’ve been requesting people to not lay them off as they depend on their salaries.”

Earlier this week, Raveena demonstrated the correct technique to wash hands as recommended by doctors. The 45-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a detailed video on how to wash one’s hand for 20 second in order to stay safe from the deadly coronavirus. “Take some soap, scrub it, around your hands, through your fingers, run the water through your cuticles, clean your hands properly,” the Maatr actor said while demonstrating. Not just the video, but the actor also penned the importance of washing hands in the captions.

“Washing hands prevents illnesses and spread of infections to others. Handwashing with soap removes germs from hands. This helps prevent infections because, people frequently touch their eyes, nose, and mouth without even realizing it. Germs can get into the body through the eyes, nose, and mouth and make us sick,” the caption read.

“Germs from unwashed hands can get into foods and drinks while people prepare or consume them. Germs can multiply in some types of foods or drinks, under certain conditions, and make people sick. Germs from unwashed hands can be transferred to other objects, like handrails, table-tops, or toys, and then transferred to another person’s hands. Removing germs through hand washing, therefore, helps prevent diarrhoea and respiratory infections and may even help prevent skin and eye infections,” she concluded.

