Republic Day at Wagah: Vicky Kaushal keeps the josh high, Varun Dhawan’s gravity-defying performance. Watch

Actors Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and Varun Dhawan were at the Wagah border on Saturday as they celebrated Republic Day with a crowd of over 28000 people. Vicky had earlier informed his fans via an Instagram post that he and Uri: The Surgical Strike co-star Yami would be in the temple town of Amritsar, en route to the Attari-Wagah border on Saturday. Later in the evening, he put up more pictures and video from the border.

Also read: Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam are high on ‘josh’ at Wagah border on Republic Day. See pics

The actor is on a career high — 2018, in particular, has been a great year for the actor. What began with appreciative nods for his urban take in Love Per Square Foot, soon found favour in his measured and controlled performance in Raazi. He followed it up with a supporting role in Sanju (which many feel overshadowed the main protagonist). Then came Manmarziyaan and Netflix’ Lust Stories and 2019 has started on a high note with Uri.

Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan and Yami Gautam at Wagah.

Connecting with a 28000 crowd, Vicky was clearly in the mood — his Uri anthem, ‘How’s the Josh?’, was ably answered back, with screams of “High, sir” in tandem. In other pictures, shared by him, we see him as he watches the proceedings at the border on a bright and sunny winter afternoon.

Yami too shared moments from the border; sharing a picture of Vicky and herself, she wrote: “The JOSH was unbeatable today for the Republic Day celebrations at the Wagah Border, Attari. Thank you @bsf_india and everyone for such a surreal experience!!”

Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on India army’s retaliatory attacks on terrorist camps inside Pakistan after the 2016 September attacks on army camp in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir, where 21 soldiers were killed.

Uri has charmed the Indian audience and become the first film in 2019 to breach the Rs 100 crore mark. In fact, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is definitely inching towards the Rs 150 crore (Rs 138.19 crore as on Saturday) mark.

Sabse aage honge #Hindustani... Varun Dhawan performed with the dance group V.Unbeatable for the Jawans at #AttariBorder on #RepublicDay... Varun is currently shooting for Remo D'Souza's dance-based film in #Punjab. pic.twitter.com/mLZlttIEJM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2019

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan too was at Wagah for Republic Day celebrations. The actor and his group of dancers, wearing camouflage bottoms and BSF-embossed T-shirts, danced to the beats of popular Bollywood song, ‘Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo Buri Nazar Na Humpe Dalo’. Their military-inspired dance steps matched the fervour around.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 13:05 IST