Rhea Chakraborty says she saw Sushant Singh Rajput’s body for a few seconds: ‘I touched his feet, said sorry’

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 16:36 IST

Rhea Chakraborty has revealed that she saw Sushant Singh Rajput’s body for a few seconds as it was being transferred to the van from the mortuary for his funeral. The actor said she touched Sushant’s feet, in an interview to India Today.

On being asked about how long she was at the mortuary, Rhea said, “It was probably 3-4 seconds. I was told to wait outside. My friends requested somebody that I wish to see the body once. They said I can see the body when it goes from the mortuary to the van for the funeral. When it was on the way to the van, I got to see the body for 3 seconds. I said ‘I am sorry’, because, I am... that he has lost his life.I touched his feet as a mark of respect, which any Indian could understand why anyone touches someone’s feet.”

Rhea had left Sushant’s house on June 8 after an alleged showdown. The two were in a relationship for around one year.

Talking about how the Jalebi actor learnt about Sushant’s death, another India Today report has quoted Rhea as saying, “On June 14, around 2 pm, I was with my brother in my room when my friend called me and said that there are rumours that this has happened, stop the rumours now, ask Sushant to give a statement. She (her friend) didn’t know I was at my home. Then, within 10-15 minutes, there was a clarification of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.”

Rhea also said that she didn’t go to Sushant’s house as his family didn’t want her there. She further said, “I was ready to go to the funeral, but my industry friends told me not to go as his family doesn’t want me there. I would only be insulted and be asked to leave from there. Then one of my friends said that it is important for me to see his body for the last time because if I don’t, I will not get closure and it will be hard to accept the fact that he is no more.” The actor then went to the mortuary to see his body.

Rhea has been named in the FIR filed by Sushant’s father KK Singh, who has accused her and her family members of abetment to suicide. She recently requested the Mumbai Police for protection as she feels that ‘there is a threat’ to her and her family’s lives, post which policemen were posted outside actor her residence in Mumbai.

