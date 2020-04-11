Rhea Kapoor shares throwback pics of the whole family from their London trip. Can you identify Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor?

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 14:54 IST

Filmmaker and stylist Rhea Kapoor took a trip down memory lane and brought back some throwback pictures for her Instagram followers. She shared photos of a London trip that the whole family took in the 90s.

One of the photos shows Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita hanging in front of the Buckingham Palace with all the kids. There’s Rhea’s big sister Sonam Kapoor and all the other kids of the Kapoor clan. Another photo shows the grown ups and kids all posing together in front of a restaurant. There’s a smiling Sonam, uncle Sanjay Kapoor in a bright yellow short and plump little Arjun Kapoor in a corner, looking miffed with everyone else.

Check out the photos:

Rhea often shares throwback photos of herself and her family. Earlier this week, she shared and adorable childhood photo with Sonam which showed them posing together in matching blue and white dresses. “Partner in everything. Highly eccentric and uncontrollable? Yes. But delightful, loving, protective, generous and loyal and best friend for life. #bigsister #muse,” she captioned the post. Sonam replied, “Look at the way I’m holding you.” Sonam’s husband Anand Ahuja wrote, “Double trouble ... In the cutest way possible.”

Rhea had also shared a throwback photo of herself and mom Sunita on latter’s birthday. “Happy birthday to the sun in our solar system and the woman who taught me everything. How to love, how to be strong, how to be kind, how to dress, when to say yes and how to say no. I love you so much mom there’s no one like you in this world, I couldn’t be half the woman I’m trying to be without you in my life @kapoor.sunita,” she wrote. Sunita replied, “Love you so much beta. Thank you for everything you do , thank you for the lovely meal you cooked and the cake and for making it so special even in these times.”

Sonam and Anand are currently in New Delhi at his home amid the lockdown while the rest of the family is in Mumbai. Sonam recently said she is badly missing her family.

Sonam took to Instagram and posted a childhood picture of herself with Anil and Rhea.“Miss you,” she captioned the image.

