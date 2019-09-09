Richa Chadda asked lewd question on Twitter, seeks Jodhpur Police’s help in nabbing man

bollywood

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 18:53 IST

Actor Richa Chadda has asked for the Jodhpur Police’s help on social media, in relation to a lewd message she received from a man who has been identified as a resident of the Rajasthan city. One of Richa’s followers helped her identify the man, who claims to be a chef and has allegedly also made abusive comments about journalist Barkha Dutt on social media.

The man in a tweet on Monday asked Richa how many times she had been raped. He censored himself using a double entendre from the film 3 Idiots. Richa subtweeted the man and wrote, “Morning! Please show this handle some love tweeple. Hope the ‘chef’ doesn’t serve food that’s as dirty, stanky and stale as his unoriginal joke. Feel free to report.”

After one of her followers identified the man, his phone number, his residence, his Facebook profile, and the name of his business, Richa tagged the Jodhpur Police and asked them to investigate. She wrote, “Dear @PoliceJodhpur. Please can you do something about this repeat offender...?” Thanking her follower who helped identify the man, she added, “Thank you Neelesh for helping out.”

Morning! Please show this handle some love tweeple 😁Hope the ‘chef’ doesn’t serve food that’s as dirty, stanky and stale as his unoriginal joke. Feel free to report. pic.twitter.com/g75yN1y1u1 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 9, 2019

Richa is currently awaiting the release of her next film, Article 375, which also stars Akshaye Khanna and is slated for release on Friday. Article 375 of the Indian Penal Code talks about rape. Richa said that every woman would be able to relate to her lawyer character in the film. She told PTI, “Every girl will relate to this character. It is about why you fight so aggressively for something you believe is right or wrong. As a woman, you can resonate because we read about these things in the newspapers so often. We all have experiences of harassment. We already have that built up anger.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 18:49 IST