Home / Bollywood / Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal call for donation of PPE kits for cops

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal call for donation of PPE kits for cops

Richa and Ali have joined the campaign kicked off by Atul Kasbekar and Vidya Balan & are asking followers to pledge to donate 1000 PPE kits to healthcare professionals

bollywood Updated: May 30, 2020 17:04 IST
Kavita Awaasthi
Kavita Awaasthi
The couple is part of a campaign that was kicked off by photographer Atul Kasbekar and actor Vidya Balan, who pledged to donate 1000 PPE kits
The couple is part of a campaign that was kicked off by photographer Atul Kasbekar and actor Vidya Balan, who pledged to donate 1000 PPE kits
         

After several cops tested positive for COVID, and some even succumbed to the virus, actors Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal have decided to partake in a collaborative campaign that allows people to donate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to frontline workers. PPE has been in short supply ever since the number of cases started rising in the country and the duo has joined the campaign, which was kicked off by photographer Atul Kasbekar and actor Vidya Balan, who pledged to donate 1000 PPE kits.

 

Springing into action, Chadha and Fazal spoke in a video message, about how the cops have turned into superheroes but also requires protective gear because they are in close contact with people. Calling for a donation of PPE kits, the actors urged their fans and followers to make a donation. Those who do will receive a detailed email on where their PPE kits have been delivered and the couple will send them a personal thank you video message too.

Richa says, “This pandemic is exposing all the weak spots in our health and social infrastructure. The cops are always around, whether it’s outside liquor stores or at railway stations. They’re vulnerable to the infection because they’re always handling crowds. So we decided to come together and help out in a tiny way. Hope this encourages others to donate PPEs to the police force too.”

 

Ali adds, “I think Richa and me both right now and a lot of others like us are sitting in comfortable positions. Hence when something very interesting like this campaign came our way, we took it up. These were cheaper kits, easily available kits for the Police force. This was a great opportunity for us to sort of open to yet another platform, just like Vidya Balan did and couple of other people have done, to invite people and come donate PPE kits.”

