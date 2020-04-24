Richa Chadha’s doing a comic segment highlighting bizarre and funny news

bollywood

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 22:11 IST

These are some truly troubling times to be living in and actor Richa Chadha, who has been doing some creative stuff during the lockdown, including cooking some lip-smacking dishes, developing her new script, and going back to her first love – dancing, has also been entertaining her fans.

The Fukrey (2013) actor has been quite active on Instagram posting videos of a series called Quarantina. She portrays two different characters and has been shooting segments featuring bizarre news from around the world. “The idea was to have fun. Doing a comic segment highlighting bizzare and funny news seemed interesting. My intent is to make people laugh unlike newsreaders whose intent seems to be to create disharmony in society. Quarantina is just a funny take on things as laughter is the best medicine and quite needed at this hour,” shares Chadha.

Was she missing acting as this character gives her a chance to ‘act’? “Not missing acting but I wanted to do this to cheer people up and make them laugh. The news all around us is grim and givng everyone anxiety so this was a cool way to reach out and be creative,” she adds.

The actor had learnt a form of belly-dance for a film and enjoyed it so much that she decided to revisit it. She has started learning dance online and is enjoying it. “This virtual learning is a unique experience, but the whole world is headed that way, it’s the new normal of the lockdown life. Dance is a truly therapeutic experience for me. I had a ball of a time learning belly dance last year and I am so happy I have the time now to do dedicated practice. I am learning a fusion belly dance. It is a good abs exercise and an interesting dance form. It has been developed over the years by mixing folk forms and even Indian classical dance moves. I really enjoy dancing,” she says.