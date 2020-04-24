Richa Chadha’s doing a comic segment highlighting bizarre and funny news
The Fukrey actor’s been creative during lockdown and is not only learning dance online, but has developed her new script, and has been entertaining on Instagrambollywood Updated: Apr 24, 2020 22:11 IST
These are some truly troubling times to be living in and actor Richa Chadha, who has been doing some creative stuff during the lockdown, including cooking some lip-smacking dishes, developing her new script, and going back to her first love – dancing, has also been entertaining her fans.
View this post on Instagram
Today is #WorldHealthDay ! . My brother took this photo for me... Like so many people, I had been waking up with ANXIETY in the first week of this lockdown... I would get up and immediately check the death toll from this lethal virus and feel extremely sad ☹️ I’d worry about the migrant labour, daily wagers and the homeless people, have sleepless nights after looking at their images or watching the news 😭... The thought of the crashing economy would make me so nervous... I felt , I could tap into the energy of the universe and it was so heavy. . . So I made it a habit to get up and #meditate every day... and of course I am using comedy to alleviate stress all around... क्योंकि दोस्त जान है तो जहान है! Today is #WorldHealthday and a lot of people will speak about #coronavirus , as they should... But this #lockdown, #socialdistancing, #selfisolating is not going to be easy for our #MENTALHEALTH. Here are some practices that help me ... - GUIDED MEDITATION : https://youtu.be/4SmAqaCrCpU . . - GUIDED BREATHING PRACTICE : https://youtu.be/tybOi4hjZFQ @iceman_hof . . - GUIDED MEDITATION TO HEAL THE BODY : https://youtu.be/s4vm_6Hs4vE , @drjoedispenza . This virus has reminded us that no matter how ‘separate’ we think we are, we are all connected, fragile, interdependent... I hope you are taking good care of the mind along with the body ! Love and prayers for each one. #WorldHealthDay #covidkindness #mentalhealth
The Fukrey (2013) actor has been quite active on Instagram posting videos of a series called Quarantina. She portrays two different characters and has been shooting segments featuring bizarre news from around the world. “The idea was to have fun. Doing a comic segment highlighting bizzare and funny news seemed interesting. My intent is to make people laugh unlike newsreaders whose intent seems to be to create disharmony in society. Quarantina is just a funny take on things as laughter is the best medicine and quite needed at this hour,” shares Chadha.
Was she missing acting as this character gives her a chance to ‘act’? “Not missing acting but I wanted to do this to cheer people up and make them laugh. The news all around us is grim and givng everyone anxiety so this was a cool way to reach out and be creative,” she adds.
The actor had learnt a form of belly-dance for a film and enjoyed it so much that she decided to revisit it. She has started learning dance online and is enjoying it. “This virtual learning is a unique experience, but the whole world is headed that way, it’s the new normal of the lockdown life. Dance is a truly therapeutic experience for me. I had a ball of a time learning belly dance last year and I am so happy I have the time now to do dedicated practice. I am learning a fusion belly dance. It is a good abs exercise and an interesting dance form. It has been developed over the years by mixing folk forms and even Indian classical dance moves. I really enjoy dancing,” she says.
View this post on Instagram
It’s EARTH DAY! Woke up and made a video, (simple enough for a 6 year old, but we all tend to forget the basics)! While everyone is busy sharing pictures of peacocks on roads, dolphins in the sea, birds and clear blue skies… Let’s not forget that nature is healing and we must not get back to our old ways once the lockdown is relaxed! Every day is Earth Day! . . . #WorldEarthDay #Earth #SaveThePlanet #RichaChadha #reusereducerecycle #greenliving #planttrees #actorslife