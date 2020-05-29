Richa Chadha shares major throwback Thursday pic, reveals it was her ‘first folio’, see it here

bollywood

Updated: May 29, 2020 14:51 IST

Actor Richa Chadha shared a major throwback picture on Thursday. The picture showed her in an avatar fans hadn’t seen in a long time.

Sharing it, she wrote: “First folio ... LOLOLOL. .#showmeyours #richachadha #humblebeginnings #lockdown #ThrowbackThursday.” The picture shows her in a pretty pink and white polka dotted one-piece dress. She is wearing a ’70s style white high heeled sandals and has her hair in two low pony tails.

Among those who reacted to the post was her Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari who dropped a bunch of red-heart emojis. Actor Radhika Apte too dropped a red heart emoji.

Richa and actor Ali Fazal were to get married in April this year. However, the wedding had to be called off owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Issuing a statement in mid March, the actor duo had said via a statement, “Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the Covid-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well wishers to be affected.”

Also read: Marvel superfan arranges every MCU scene in chronological order, loses his mind, goes viral: ‘Took a global pandemic’

For Richa and Ali’s April wedding, many of their guests were reportedly flying in from the US and Europe.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror on the subject, Ali had said, “It has been delayed until further notice. I think we will celebrate with the world when everything is open again. We have something to celebrate... some good news hopefully, that everyone will get and we’ll make sure to bring that along with our wedding. Until then, we’re following all the rules of the lockdown and awaiting the next steps.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more