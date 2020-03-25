Richa Chadha takes on luxury hotel for holding 2 elderly people ‘captive’: ‘Do you want people to die?’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 18:16 IST

Richa Chadha has shared multiple posts on Twitter about two elderly people being held against their wishes at Gurgaon’s Lemon Tree Hotels. Richa says they are not being allowed to leave despite testing negative for coronavirus.

“@LemonTreeHotels Aerocity, Delhi: Gurugram, has held 2 ppl captive for the past 5 days, despite the doctor allowing them to go home and self quarantine. They’re in their late 60s, the man is severely diabetic. His sugar has risen,he’s gone into keto-acidosis,could go into a coma,” she wrote. “If urgent medical help is not provided. Do you want people to die, @LemonTreeHotels? @HaryanaPolice27 @cmohry please look into this urgently. You are a service industry, not a hospital. If anything happens to them, there’s a big lawsuit coming your way. Get them out now,” she added.

If urgent medical help is not provided. Do you want people to die, @LemonTreeHotels ? @HaryanaPolice27 @cmohry please look into this urgently. You are a service industry, not a hospital. If anything happens to them, there’s a big lawsuit coming your way. Get them out now! https://t.co/mUoil6qDkA — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) March 25, 2020

Richa wrote in her tweets that both the people were found to be negative for coronavirus after a test at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Delhi. “If you can’t let them go, please provide medical assistance. As of now, even medical professionals from @LemonTreeHotels don’t want to examine him because of COVID stigma. @SatyendarJain @DelhiPolice,” she wrote.

Take a pause,https://t.co/OeGf2PWnws a privileged person,with access to tech,relative social media influence. What does the common man do at a time like this? Hamara ye haal to unka kya hoga? Sigh! Thanks tweeple. Prayers seems to be the best bet, in these uncertain times❤️ https://t.co/v3ZDEqIyVl — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) March 25, 2020

Richa later clarified that the matter was resolved. “Thank you to each and everyone of you who amplified this tweet. Reached someone at @LemonTreeHotels , says the centre is now using their hotels as facilities. Eitherway, medical help is on it’s way to the senior citizens. All this happened, because of a tweet thread...but , but take a pause think.Am a privileged person,with access to tech,relative social media influence. What does the common man do at a time like this? Hamara ye haal to unka kya hoga? Sigh! Thanks tweeple. Prayers seems to be the best bet, in these uncertain times,” she wrote.

Also read: Lisa Ray’s one year old twins learn to wash hands in adorable video, actor clarifies on leaving the tap open

Earlier this month, Richa and her actor fiance Ali Fazal decided to postpone their April wedding amid the coronavirus outbreak. “Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well wishers to be affected,” the couple’s spokesperson had confirmed.

Follow @htshowbiz for more