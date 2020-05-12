Riddhima revisits childhood days with dad Rishi Kapoor, shares memory from Neetu’s birthday party. See pics

bollywood

Riddhima Kapoor has been revisiting memories of her time with late father Rishi Kapoor. She has now shared a childhood picture with Rishi and one from mother Neetu Kapoor’s birthday celebrations on her Instagram stories.

Rishi breathed his last on April 30. He had been battling leukemia for the past two years. He had returned from New York after a year-long treatment and was even declared cancer free last year.

The childhood picture shows Riddhima as a young girl, twinning with Rishi in white. The other picture shows Neetu sitting in front of a cake on her birthday. Riddhima is seen sitting close to her while Rishi, Riddhima’s husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara are standing behind them.

Rishi Kapoor with family.

Last week, Riddhima shared a selfie with her brother, actor Ranbir Kapoor, and their mom. Sharing the picture on her Instagram stories, Riddhima wrote: “Got your back ma. Your pillars.” She had also shared a couple of monochrome pictures recently. One of the images has Rishi holding his mother, the late Krishna Raj Kapoor’s hand while dancing. Captioning the image, Riddhima wrote: “Reunited with his most favourite person.” The other image was from Rishi and Neetu Singh’s wedding celebrations.

Rishi Kapoor with Neetu and Krishna Raj Kapoor.

She arrived in Mumbai from New Delhi on May 2 by road to be with her mother and Ranbir Kapoor. Riddhima did not get permission to fly down due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, and could not be in Mumbai on time to attend her father’s last rites.

Owing to the lockdown, Riddhima, who lives in Delhi, had to travel over 1400 km by road all the way to Mumbai, in order to be with her mother, in the time of bereavement. She later accompanied Neetu, Ranbir and his girlfriend Alia BHatt for the immersion of Rishi's ashes at Banganga.

