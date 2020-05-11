e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Riddhima Kapoor revisits happy memories with brother Ranbir Kapoor, mother Neetu Kapoor. See throwback pics

Riddhima Kapoor revisits happy memories with brother Ranbir Kapoor, mother Neetu Kapoor. See throwback pics

Rishi Kapoor’s daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has shared happy throwback pictures with brother Ranbir Kapoor and mother Neetu Kapoor. See them here.

bollywood Updated: May 11, 2020 12:31 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Riddhima Kapoor is sharing happy family photos on Instagram.
Riddhima Kapoor is sharing happy family photos on Instagram.
         

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has shared two new family pictures on social media. The daughter of actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram stories and posted the pictures on Monday.

While the first picture is a selfie with her brother Ranbir Kapoor, the second one shows Riddhima posing with her daughter Samara, and mother Neetu, in the backseat of a car.

The family recently braved the loss of Rishi Kapoor, who died last month after a two-year battle with leukaemia. Riddhima was unable to attend his funeral, because of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. She was, however, allowed to drive down to Mumbai from Delhi.

 

❤️ Love & only love - Happy Mother’s Day Ma ❤️

Since Rishi’s death, Riddhima has shared several social media posts. Last week, she posted a picture of herself and Ranbir with Neetu. Sharing the picture, which shows Neetu with Riddhima and Ranbir on each side, she captioned it, “Got your back Ma #yourpillars.”

Also read: Riddhima Kapoor’s Mother’s Day wish for Neetu Kapoor: ‘My mom, my everything’. See pics

On Mother’s Day, Riddhima shared a picture with Neetu and wrote in the caption of her post, “Love & only love - Happy Mother’s Day Ma.” On her stories, she shared more pictures, and wrote, “My mom - my everything.” A few days ago, she shared a couple of monochrome pictures: one of Rishi holding his mother, the late Krishna Raj Kapoor’s hand. Captioning the image, Riddhima wrote, “Reunited with his most favourite person.” The other image was from Rishi and Neetu’s wedding celebrations.

