Riddhima shares snapshots of ‘wonder years’ with dad Rishi Kapoor, mother Neetu Kapoor. See pics

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 10:22 IST

Actor Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Sahni Kapoor has been the bulwark of Neetu Kapoor’s support system after the passing away of the veteran actor in April this year. Be it about celebrating birthdays or simply being around her mother, Riddhima has been her family’s strength. On Wednesday, she shared two throwbacks - one from her childhood with her mom and another of her famous parents.

Taking to Instagram stories, with one of the pictures, she wrote ‘Wonder years’ while for the other, she simply added a red heart-eyes smiley.

Riddhima’s latest pictures.

Just last month on September 28, the family celebrated Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday. Sharing a family picture with her brother and her mother, Riddhima had written: “Birthday lunch Happiest Bday Rans.” On her dad’s birthday on September 4, she had written an emotional note on Instagram.

She wrote: “Papa, They say when you lose someone, you can’t live without -your heart will badly break! But I know you are living in this broken heart & will be there forever! I know you are watching over all of us & ensuring that we live by the value system you instilled in us! You gave me the gift of compassion -taught me the value of relationships & made me the person I am today! I miss you each day & will always love you! Celebrating you today & always - Happy Birthday.”

Rishi died in April this year after a two year battle against leukemia. The actor underwent a prolonged treatment in the US before returning to India in September 2019. He briefly resumed his acting career before taking ill again. His end came on April 30 in a Mumbai hospital.

Riddhima , who lives in Delhi with husband Bharat Sahni, could not make it to Mumbai for her father’s cremation, owing the travel restrictions that were in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. She later travelled by car from Delhi and attended other rituals in company of her family.

