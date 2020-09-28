Ranbir Kapoor turns 38, sister Riddhima shares throwback pics to wish him: ‘Love you so much my baby brother’

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 08:26 IST

Actor Ranbir Kapoor turned 38 on Monday. On the occasion, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a collage of throwback pictures to wish him.

Sharing the collage, Riddhima wrote: “Happiest bday AWESOMENESS! Love you so much #mybabybrother #38andfab.” The pictures also feature Riddhima’s daughter Samara and mom Neetu Kapoor.

In a run-up to his birthday, Riddhima shared a bunch of pictures of Ranbir with her, Neetu and others. She also shared a collage of various family moments from the past, with many featuring their late father, actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away this April. One of the pictures from this lot was a throwback to their childhood with Rishi holding both his children in his arms and posing by a statue of Shirdi Sai Baba.

Other pictures that Riddhima shared.

Ranbir’s birthday coincides with that of his aunt, Rima Jain. Riddhima also shared pictures with her. One of them includes Riddhima posing with Tara Sutaria, who is rumoured to be dating Rima’s son, actor Aadar Jain.

The family came closer after the death of Rishi Kapoor. The siblings have been doing their best to support their mother, Neetu. Answering a fan query, Ridddhima had once said that Ranbir and she still fight ‘at this age’. “All the time”, she had answered.

During an Instagram AMA session, a fan had asked if Neetu was doing well since Rishi’s death in April. “How is Neetu mam? Is she doing fine now? More strength to you,” Riddhima had been asked. She had replied, “We derive strength from each other, we are well.”

