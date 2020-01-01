Rishi Kapoor celebrates New Year with rockstar Neetu Singh in Mumbai. See pics, videos

bollywood

Actor Rishi Kapoor celebrated the New Year’s eve with wife and actor Neetu Singh, who stepped out in her rockstar avatar. She has shared a few fun pictures from their grand bash on Instagram.

Neetu is wearing a shimmery top paired with black shades and straight hair, completing her rockstar look with a band around her forehead. In one of the images, Neetu poses with Rishi while in another she is with her friends. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Happy 2020 hope this decade brings good health n happiness to all.” Daughter Riddhima showered the post with several heart emojis.

Neetu also shared a few videos on her Instagram stories. The videos are from their long drive by Mumbai’s famous sea-link but all we see is the vehicle and the view outside.

Sticking to their annual family tradition, the Kapoor family hosted its Christmas lunch last week. Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Randhir Kapoor, Armaan Jain, apart from Rishi and Neetu were present on the occasion. Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt were also in attendance.

Kareena and Saif also hosted a Christmas bash for family and their industry friends. Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Natasha Poonawalla, Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor, filmmaker Karan Johar were spotted at the party. Saif’s kids: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, as well as Malaika’s son, Arhaan Khan had also attended the bash.

