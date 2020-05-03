Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reaches Mumbai to be with mom Neetu Kapoor, brother Ranbir Kapoor

bollywood

Updated: May 03, 2020 08:51 IST

Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reached Mumbai on Saturday night, two days after the veteran actor died of leukaemia, to be with her mother Neetu Kapoor and brother Ranbir Kapoor. She could not attend his funeral on Thursday as she did not get permission to fly down to Mumbai due to the restrictions of the nationwide lockdown. She travelled from Delhi by road with her daughter Samara.

On Thursday (April 30), a distraught Riddhima expressed her wish to say goodbye to Rishi one last time. She shared emotional messages on Instagram stories. “Love you papa. RIP,” Ridhima captioned a selfie with Rishi. “I miss you already. Come back na papa,” she wrote alongside a picture of her with Rishi and Neetu. “Wish I could be there to say goodbye to you papa,” she wrote, sharing another picture of her and her parents. Another picture of her with Rishi and Ranbir was captioned with a broken heart emoji.

Riddhima also shared an emotional Instagram post for Rishi. “Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you ! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever,” she wrote, sharing a picture with him.

Rishi died on Thursday morning at the age of 67 after a two-year battle with cancer. “He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him,” his family said in a statement. His last rites were performed at the Chandanwadi crematorium at around 4pm on Thursday evening.

