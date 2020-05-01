Rishi Kapoor’s ‘most precious’ gifts to son Ranbir Kapoor, Irrfan’s wife Sutapa pens a note on actor’s death

bollywood

Updated: May 01, 2020 10:40 IST

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar pays tribute to him with moving post: ‘I have not lost, I have gained in every which way’

Sutapa Sikdar paid tribute to her late husband and acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan with a moving note. She changed her Facebook profile picture to one with him and wrote in her caption, “I have not lost, I have gained in every which way.”

(Read full story here)

Naseeruddin Shah’s son Vivaan dismisses ‘fake’ reports of his father’s ill health, says prayers are with Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor

Actor Naseeruddin Shah’s son has rubbished rumours of his father’s ill health. In a Twitter post, Vivaan Shah told his father’s well-wishers that he is fine, and condoled the deaths of actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor.

(Read full story here)

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: Her 10 pics with Virat Kohli that can inspire your next couple’s photo session

Anushka Sharma turns 32 years old on May 1 and to celebrate, we are bringing you what her fans love seeing the most--her most adorable pictures with husband Virat Kohli. The actor-cricketer duo are a power couple in every definition of the word and keep making us jealous with their perfect selfies and glam photos.

(Read full story here)

When Ranbir Kapoor revealed ‘most precious gift’ dad Rishi Kapoor gave him in emotional note

Bollywood icon Rishi Kapoor is no more. The 67-year-old actor breathed his last on Thursday morning at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai, after a long battle with illness. True to his unfiltered nature, Rishi’s memoir Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored was a candid and entertaining account of his life. The book featured an emotional foreword written by his son and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

(Read full story here)

Rishi Kapoor’s funeral: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, attend actor’s last rites, see pics

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who died in Mumbai after a two-year battle with leukaemia, was cremated at the Chandanwadi crematorium. His daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni got special permission to travel to Mumbai earlier on Thursday.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more