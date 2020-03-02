Rishi Kapoor says ‘tareekh pe tareekh’ as court stays execution of Delhi gang-rape convicts

bollywood

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor was reminded of his own film Damini after the Delhi High Court stayed the execution of Delhi gangrape convicts on Monday as the mercy petition of one of the convicts is still pending.

Refering to the development, Rishi tweeted Monday evening, “Nirbhaya case. Tareekh pe tareekh,tareekh pe tareekh, tareekh pe tareekh- “Damini”. Ridiculous!”

Nirbhaya case. Tareekh pe tareekh,tareekh pe tareekh, tareekh pe tareekh- "Damini". Ridiculous! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 2, 2020

Justice Dharmendra Rana on Monday stopped the execution of the four Delhi gang-rape and murder convicts, barely 13 hours before the four were to walk to the gallows at Tihar prison on Tuesday morning. The judge ruled that a last-minute mercy petition, filed by Pawan Gupta - the last of the four to file the plea, is still pending with Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The death warrant against four convicts was initially scheduled for January 22. The execution date was postponed twice, first to February 1 and then to March 3 due to the convicts not having exhausted their remedies.

In December 2012, five men and a one juvenile had brutally raped a young para-medic student in a moving bus in Delhi, leading to nationwide outrage. The victim later died from the injuries received.

One of the accused committed suicide in Tihar jail during the trial while the accused juvenile was sent to a reform house and released three years later.

Rishi’s 1993 film Damini featured Meenakshi Sheshadri, Amrish Puri and Sunny Deol in lead roles. The film traced the struggles and journey of Damini (Meenakshi), a girl from a humble background who marries a rich man (Rishi) but witnesses a gang-rape inside her in-laws’ house and decides to fight for the victim - a domestic help. Sunny plays a lawyer who fights for Damini while Amrish essays the role of the opposing lawyer.

Directed by Rajkummar Santoshi, one of the most iconic scenes from the film features Sunny in the courtroom where he slams the judicial system. He says the lines “tareekh pe tareekh” which eventually became very popular..

