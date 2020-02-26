e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Rishi Kapoor remembers Manmohan Desai on his birth anniversary with a throwback pic: ‘He worked with all the Kapoor’s’

Rishi Kapoor remembers Manmohan Desai on his birth anniversary with a throwback pic: ‘He worked with all the Kapoor’s’

Rishi Kapoor shares a throwback image with Manmohan Desai to pay his tributes to the producer on his 83rd birth anniversary.

bollywood Updated: Feb 26, 2020 14:12 IST
Asian News International
Rishi Kapoor shares a pic with filmmaker Manmohan Desai as he remembers the late producer.
Rishi Kapoor shares a pic with filmmaker Manmohan Desai as he remembers the late producer.(Twitter)
         

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of late film producer Manmohan Desai, senior actor Rishi Kapoor on Wednesday eulogised him. Kapoor took to twitter and shared a black and white picture of himself with the Amar Akbar Anthony producer.

“Remembering Manmohan Desai on his birthday today,” Kapoor tweeted. The 67-year-old actor also shared that Desai has worked with all of the Kapoor family. “He worked with all the Kapoor’s and was very fond of all of us. God Bless!” Kapoor said.

 

 

Desai has produced several classic films of the Indian cinema industry including films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Coolie, Mard and Toofan.

Also read: Tiger Shroff shares Disha Patani’s teaser of Baaghi 3 song Do You Love Me, says ‘Jab tu naache mere naal’. Watch

Manmohan Desai’s last flick was Rishi Kapoor and Manisha Koirala starrer Anmol. He passed away on March 1, 1994.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

