Rishi Kapoor remembers Manmohan Desai on his birth anniversary with a throwback pic: ‘He worked with all the Kapoor’s’

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 14:12 IST

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of late film producer Manmohan Desai, senior actor Rishi Kapoor on Wednesday eulogised him. Kapoor took to twitter and shared a black and white picture of himself with the Amar Akbar Anthony producer.

“Remembering Manmohan Desai on his birthday today,” Kapoor tweeted. The 67-year-old actor also shared that Desai has worked with all of the Kapoor family. “He worked with all the Kapoor’s and was very fond of all of us. God Bless!” Kapoor said.

Remembering Manmohan Desai on his birthday today. He worked with all the Kapoor’s and was very fond of all of us. God Bless! pic.twitter.com/B5FWstcLbs — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 26, 2020

AAA on location - Rishi ji and Manmohan ji during the shoot of the song ‘Humko Tum Se’ - memorable one

4 legends sung this one .. Lata ji, Rafi Sahab , Mukesh ji & Kishore Kumar @chintskap #ManmohanDesai pic.twitter.com/b1i9sVwpHb — Moses Sapir (@MosesSapir) February 26, 2020

Desai has produced several classic films of the Indian cinema industry including films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Coolie, Mard and Toofan.

Manmohan Desai’s last flick was Rishi Kapoor and Manisha Koirala starrer Anmol. He passed away on March 1, 1994.

