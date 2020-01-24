e-paper
Rishi Kapoor shares another throwback photo with Pran: 'Man to man talk with the legend'

Rishi Kapoor shares another throwback photo with Pran: ‘Man to man talk with the legend’

bollywood Updated: Jan 24, 2020 14:41 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rishi Kapoor and Pran have worked in more than 30 films together.
Actor Rishi Kapoor has shared yet another throwback picture on Twitter. This time, he is seen as a young boy, talking to legendary actor Pran.

The black-and-white photo shows Rishi in a plain white shirt, looking up to speak with Pran. The late actor is seen in a sharp suit with a cigarette on his fingers, talking to Rishi with a smile. “Man to man talk with the legend - Pran sahab. I have done more than 30/32 films with him. A learning curve,” Rishi wrote in a tweet.

 

Rishi’s fans thanked the actor for sharing the Kapoor family archives on social media. “Rishi Sir Thank you for sharing Nostalgic pics,” wrote one. “Priceless time and photo,” another commented.

Earlier this week, Rishi had shared a picture of a beautiful lady, asking his fans to guess who the person is. As many fans rightly answered, it was actually Pran, dressed a woman to prank his sister-in-law. “The Legend Pran sahab himself. Many of you got it right. Congratulations. Pran Uncle was the master of disguise. This was not for a film but a personal family joke.”

 

Most people were able to guess Pran’s name because the words Kumari Pran were handwritten on the photo. One netizen not only guessed the name right but also had an anecdote to go with it. The Twitter user wrote: “This is legendary actor Pran. In his elder brother’s marriage he surprised his newly married Bhabhi posing as brother’s lover. Heard this photo was shared by his son Sunil Sikand.”

Before that, he had shared a picture of Italian filmmaker Roberto Rossellini on the sets of Mughal-e-Azam with his granddad Prithviraj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, Madhubala and director K Asif. “For the film Mughal-e-Azam aficionados. A rare off the shoot picture with the acclaimed Italian director Roberto Rossellini with Mr. K. Asif and his actors,” he wrote in a tweet.


