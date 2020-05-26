e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Riteish Deshmukh imagines hugging late father Vilasrao Deshmukh in heartbreaking video. Watch

Riteish Deshmukh imagines hugging late father Vilasrao Deshmukh in heartbreaking video. Watch

Riteish Deshmukh has shared an emotional video in the memory of his late father and former Maharashtra chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh.

bollywood Updated: May 26, 2020 14:48 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Riteish Deshmukh imagines he is being hugged by late father Vilasrao Deshmukh.
Riteish Deshmukh imagines he is being hugged by late father Vilasrao Deshmukh.
         

Riteish Deshmukh has taken TikTok by a storm with his candid videos on the video sharing website. However, the actor left his followers emotional when he shared a heartbreaking video in the memory of his father and former Maharashtra chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh on his 75th birth anniversary.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Riteish wrote, “Happy Birthday PAPPA..... Miss you everyday!! #vilasraodeshmukh75.” The actor is seen looking at his father’s clothes on a hanger. He puts his hand through a sleeve of the kurta and embraces himself. The emotional song Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin from 2012 film Agneepath plays in the background.

 

His industry friends were moved by the video. Abhishek Bachchan reacted with a hands joined in prayer, a heart and a hug emoji. Aftab Shivdasani wrote, “So lovely brother, God bless him and your family.” Riteish’s brother Dhiraj also commented, “Miss you Pappa.” His wife Deepshikha also wrote, “Miss you papa.”

Riteish was also flooded with messages from several of his father’s colleagues and industry friends on Twitter. Cricketer Harbhajan Singh wrote to him, “He is with you every moment brother.”

Also read: When Kartik Aaryan borrowed hairstylist’s t-shirt for stage performance, changed on the road. Watch

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha wrote, “Prayers & tributes to the two time frm CM, Maharashtra, & frm Union Cabinet minister, our very dear friend, late & great #VilasraoDeshmukh on his birth anniversary. He was a true son of the soil & an able administrator, having held several portfolios effectively.” Riteish tweeted in response to him, “Dearest Sir, @ShatruganSinha your words mean a lot to us. My father was extremely fond of you and always valued your opinion. He used to fondly tell me the days spent in Pune in late 60s/70s. Love & respect to you.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Absolutely absurd’: Rahul on Yogi’s remark on hiring UP workers
‘Absolutely absurd’: Rahul on Yogi’s remark on hiring UP workers
Delhi’s Covid-19 cases rise to 14,465, death toll goes up to 288
Delhi’s Covid-19 cases rise to 14,465, death toll goes up to 288
Flood alert for Assam, heavy rain likely in Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh
Flood alert for Assam, heavy rain likely in Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh
70,000 cases in 15 days: Tracking the rapid spread of Covid-19 across India
70,000 cases in 15 days: Tracking the rapid spread of Covid-19 across India
‘Never thought I’d see an Indian pacer execute nine out of 10 yorkers’
‘Never thought I’d see an Indian pacer execute nine out of 10 yorkers’
‘Found preaching’: Bhopal cops on family’s claim Briton illegally arrested
‘Found preaching’: Bhopal cops on family’s claim Briton illegally arrested
Skoda shifts to top gear, drives in 2020 Karoq, Rapid TSI, Superb FL in India
Skoda shifts to top gear, drives in 2020 Karoq, Rapid TSI, Superb FL in India
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
trending topics
Bihar Board 10th ResultBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar 10 Result Pass PercentageBihar 10th Result Topper ListBihar Board 10th result Link

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In