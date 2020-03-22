e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Ritesh Sidhwani slams Covid-19 rumours about niece: ‘WhatsApp Medical College had already declared her positive’

Ritesh Sidhwani slams Covid-19 rumours about niece: ‘WhatsApp Medical College had already declared her positive’

Ritesh Sidhwani had shared a long statement about how his niece is being targeted with rumours about testing positive for coronavirus.

bollywood Updated: Mar 22, 2020 13:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ritesh Sidhwani with his wife Dolly Sidhwani seen at a Bandra restaurant in Mumbai on February 28.
Ritesh Sidhwani with his wife Dolly Sidhwani seen at a Bandra restaurant in Mumbai on February 28.(IANS)
         

Film producer Ritesh Sidhwani has shared a statement on rumours about his niece for undergoing coronavirus test. He posted a lengthy statement on social media, saying she recently returned from London and underwent test for Covid-19 at Kasturba Hospital after she developed a fever and cough. However, even before her test results were declared, Sidhwani said people had already started spreading rumours about her health.

 

“But while the medical report was still awaited, a certain WhatsApp Medical College had already declared her positive. And they don’t just reveal her identity but also spell out where she resided.

“While this so caring WhatsApp Medical College was advising everyone to stay home! There’s no advise on not stigmatising anyone even if they test positive. Not to forget these are our so called ‘friends and neighbours’ who don’t care a damn about the privacy of a young little girl,” Sidhwani wrote.

 

The producer said his niece has now been tested negative for coronavirus but she will still be taking “precautionary measures” for the next two weeks.

Also read: Kanika Kapoor gets strong answer from hospital: ‘Stop throwing tantrums like a star, behave like a patient’

“I would like to thank BMC for the exemplary work being done by the doctors and staff at Kasturba Hospital in taking extraordinary care of people visiting for tests! My niece was all praises for the facility and hospitality extended by the medical staff. Thank you for your selfless service and dedication,” he added.

Riteish then shared a picture of him and his family playing board games amid self-isolation. “Home is where health is & this time, not just for you & your family but the whole city & the whole country! Join the #JantaCurfew tomorrow, host your health at home & avoid unwanted guests like #CoronaVirus in your lives.”

(with PTI inputs)

