Rohit Shetty is proud owner of Lamborghini Urus worth Rs 3 crore, fans joke ‘don’t fly it off a ramp!’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:18 IST

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, known for fetishising cars in his films, has purchased a brand new Lamborghini Urus for himself. The sports SUV costs a reported Rs 3 crore, and counts Rohit’s Simmba star Ranveer Singh as an owner.

The Lamborghini Mumbai dealership posted a picture of Rohit, posing next to his yellow Urus. “An extraordinary car for an extraordinary personality. Lamborghini Mumbai delivers Urus to one of India’s most successful filmmakers - @itsrohitshetty. The imposing design and versatile performance of Urus truly reflects his personality. With its distinctive silhouette with a dynamic flying coupé line, Urus is the perfect masterpiece he needed,” the post read.

Fans of his films took the opportunity to make some jokes at Rohit’s expense. “Congratulations! Hope you don’t fly this off a ramp!” one person wrote in the comments section. “Rohit Sir, don’t blow it up!!!” wrote another. Rohit also owns a Ford Mustang, the Range Rover Sport, the Maserati GranTurismo, and other cars.

Also read: Ever wondered what Rohit Shetty does with cars used in his films? Here’s the answer

According to Car and Bike, Lamborghini has sold 50 units of the car this year. Other prominent owners include the Ambanis, the Poonawallas, Kannada movie actors Darshan and Puneeth Rajkumar.

Rohit’s most recent release, Simmba, was also his most successful. The filmmaker is currently in production on Sooryavanshi, which continues his cop universe of films that began with Singham, and also includes Simmba and Singham Returns. Sooryavanshi features Akshay Kumar in the lead role, with Katrina Kaif and special appearances by Ranveer and Ajay Devgn.

Follow @htshowbiz for more