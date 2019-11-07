e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 08, 2019

Rohit Shetty is proud owner of Lamborghini Urus worth Rs 3 crore, fans joke ‘don’t fly it off a ramp!’

Director Rohit Shetty has joined his Simmba star Ranveer Singh in becoming a proud owner of the Lamborghini Urus. Here’s how much it costs.

bollywood Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Rohit Shetty poses with his Lamborghini Urus.
Rohit Shetty poses with his Lamborghini Urus.
         

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, known for fetishising cars in his films, has purchased a brand new Lamborghini Urus for himself. The sports SUV costs a reported Rs 3 crore, and counts Rohit’s Simmba star Ranveer Singh as an owner.

The Lamborghini Mumbai dealership posted a picture of Rohit, posing next to his yellow Urus. “An extraordinary car for an extraordinary personality. Lamborghini Mumbai delivers Urus to one of India’s most successful filmmakers - @itsrohitshetty. The imposing design and versatile performance of Urus truly reflects his personality. With its distinctive silhouette with a dynamic flying coupé line, Urus is the perfect masterpiece he needed,” the post read.

 

Fans of his films took the opportunity to make some jokes at Rohit’s expense. “Congratulations! Hope you don’t fly this off a ramp!” one person wrote in the comments section. “Rohit Sir, don’t blow it up!!!” wrote another. Rohit also owns a Ford Mustang, the Range Rover Sport, the Maserati GranTurismo, and other cars.

Also read: Ever wondered what Rohit Shetty does with cars used in his films? Here’s the answer

According to Car and Bike, Lamborghini has sold 50 units of the car this year. Other prominent owners include the Ambanis, the Poonawallas, Kannada movie actors Darshan and Puneeth Rajkumar.

 

Rohit’s most recent release, Simmba, was also his most successful. The filmmaker is currently in production on Sooryavanshi, which continues his cop universe of films that began with Singham, and also includes Simmba and Singham Returns. Sooryavanshi features Akshay Kumar in the lead role, with Katrina Kaif and special appearances by Ranveer and Ajay Devgn.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘When AP is burning...’: TDP after Jagan govt spends Rs 15 cr on CM house
‘When AP is burning...’: TDP after Jagan govt spends Rs 15 cr on CM house
Writer Aatish Taseer’s citizenship status revoked for ‘concealing’ information
Writer Aatish Taseer’s citizenship status revoked for ‘concealing’ information
Mayawati withdraws 1995 Lucknow guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
Mayawati withdraws 1995 Lucknow guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Maps accurate’: India to Nepal amid row over new map
‘Maps accurate’: India to Nepal amid row over new map
4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait
4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait
US to charge $10 for every H-1B registration from December
US to charge $10 for every H-1B registration from December
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
trending topics
Shiv SenaPM ModiKartarpur corridorIndia vs BangladeshJharkhand Assembly Election 2019T20 World Cup 2020Chinmayanand caseKamal HaasanKareena KapoorWhatsAppNational Cancer Awareness Day

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News