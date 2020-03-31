Ronit Roy on lockdown: ‘This is like imprisonment for mankind, by nature. It’s telling you something’

bollywood

Actor Ronit Roy has been diligently using his social media following to spread awareness about the coronavirus pandemic, and the kind of precautions we need to take. When we reach out to him to talk about it, he says that his house went on a lockdown 10 days before the official announcement came through.

“I have been tracking this right from the very beginning. The first case that I think came to Kerala, before that we were unsure about the numbers and how it will eventually pan out. No country can stay immune to something like this. I had been shooting for my web show in the beginning of march, and my house went on a lockdown roughly 10-11 days before the Janata Curfew. Three days before that, I had stopped my children from attending school. Sporadic cases had started coming up. March 8 was the last day of my shoot,” he says.

Roy ensured that he provided his staff with the essentials like masks and sanitisers. The one thing he failed to understand, and which he tweeted too, was “All the buildings in my area including mine are getting theirs cars washed everyday! Why? Where r u guys going? Save that water! We are under Lockdown! Till when? Anybody’s guess! So chill”

He tells us we people need to be careful in using our resources judiciously, especially in a time like this. “When something like this happens, it’s time for introspection. Everybody is tweeting about ‘blue skies, chirping of birds’ , pointing out poetic things, but in real life, they are not getting it! I told my car wash guy to not wash my cars because we were not going anywhere, and it’s been that way since first week of March. I wake up and see what’s going around me, cars are just standing. What’s the point of then washing and wasting water?,” questions the 54-year-old.

Further discussing how a crisis like this should make us think, Roy adds, “It’s time to go back into ourselves and figure out, what wrong we have done. There are lots of conspiracy theories like biological warfare, etc, but eventually, it’s a reversal of nature. We have built shrines, places of worship, now what is Nature telling you? They are not allowing you into those places. You go to the space of worship, and destroy mankind, looting them in your own little ways, killing, rioting, etc. This is like imprisonment for mankind, by nature. It’s telling you something.”

