Ronit Roy got injured, had 17 stitches during Hostages shoot but refused to stop working

Actor Ronit Roy, who plays a pivotal role in the web series Hostages, got 17 stitches after a tough outdoor shooting sequence while filming the Hotstar series.

We have now learnt that Ronit was shooting an action sequence, barefoot,surrounded by thorns in the middle of National Park in Delhi. During a choreographed tussle between him and another actor, Ronit injured himself and got 17 stitches in order to continue shooting.

Speaking about this experience, Ronit Roy said in a statement, “It was the most difficult chase sequence towards the end of our shoot, while we shot for the climax in the National Park in Delhi. It was not just me, but the entire unit was running through that forest.”

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra made his digital debut with Hostages featuring Ronit Roy, Tisca Chopra, Parvin Dabas and Aashim Gulati. It is an adaptation of the popular Israeli show with the same name.

Talking about the show, Mishra said, “As a storyteller, you do not mimic a show. You keep the core of the story and treat it with your own signature, without tampering the narrative. That is what I did in the show. One of the interesting parts of the story is the female lead (played by Tisca) which I find to be a bold character.”

Hostages follows a renowned surgeon Dr. Mira Anand (Tisca Chopra) who is about to perform a routine operation on the chief minister. But just the night before the procedure, her family is taken hostage and she is ordered to assassinate the chief minister – and save her family from a harrowing fate. Prithvi Singh (Ronit Roy), a cop with the Mumbai police team, not only has this hostage situation to deal with, but also has his own inner struggles.

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 17:28 IST