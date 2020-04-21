e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Ronit Roy’s tutorial to make mask out of T-shirt crosses 1 million views, he is happy it is not for ‘something vain and trivial’

Ronit Roy’s tutorial to make mask out of T-shirt crosses 1 million views, he is happy it is not for ‘something vain and trivial’

Ronit Roy showed followers a simple way to make a face mask out of a T-shirt, without any need for stitching. The video crossed 1 million views on Twitter.

bollywood Updated: Apr 21, 2020 21:13 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Ronit Roy fashioned a face mask out of a T-shirt.
Ronit Roy fashioned a face mask out of a T-shirt.
         

Actor Ronit Bose Roy has come up with an interesting way to make masks at home amid the coronavirus lockdown. Taking to social media, he posted a video that shows him making a mask out of an old T-shirt, without the need for stitching.

“No mask, tension nahi lene ka! simple hai,” Ronit captioned the video. He even tested the effectiveness of the mask by blowing the fire from a lighter through the mask.

 

The video garnered over a million views on Twitter, and Ronit said that he was happy that he reached this milestone for something helpful and not “trivial”. In an Instagram post, he wrote, “My first tweet with 1M views. Unexpected but I’m happy that it was for a helpful thing and not something vain and trivial.”

Also read: Rohit Shetty provides eight hotels with meals for Mumbai Police on coronavirus duty

 

Before this, actor Vidya Balan was seen making a mask at home out of her blouse using two hair bands.

“Masks play an important part in preventing corona. However, the problem is that there is a shortage of masks not only in our country but across the world. But there is an easy solution to this. Just as our prime minister has said, we can make masks at home. Take any piece of cloth, it can be a dupatta, scarf, old saree...anything. And you will need two bands. Rubber bands will also do,” Vidya had said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Covid-19 tests, quarantine better than lockdown, says epidemiological model
Covid-19 tests, quarantine better than lockdown, says epidemiological model
Palghar lynching: NHRC demands answers from Maharashtra police in four weeks
Palghar lynching: NHRC demands answers from Maharashtra police in four weeks
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
Live: Guidelines on importing human remains of Covid-19 patients released
Live: Guidelines on importing human remains of Covid-19 patients released
He had an effect on me: Afridi names batsman he had no confidence against
He had an effect on me: Afridi names batsman he had no confidence against
Destructive, ruthless, bat wider than rest: Panesar on 3 India greats
Destructive, ruthless, bat wider than rest: Panesar on 3 India greats
WhatsApp, WHO launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers: Here’s how to use
WhatsApp, WHO launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers: Here’s how to use
Remember Avenger 220 Street? Here’s why Bajaj has taken it off shelves
Remember Avenger 220 Street? Here’s why Bajaj has taken it off shelves
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news