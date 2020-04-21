Ronit Roy’s tutorial to make mask out of T-shirt crosses 1 million views, he is happy it is not for ‘something vain and trivial’

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 21:13 IST

Actor Ronit Bose Roy has come up with an interesting way to make masks at home amid the coronavirus lockdown. Taking to social media, he posted a video that shows him making a mask out of an old T-shirt, without the need for stitching.

“No mask, tension nahi lene ka! simple hai,” Ronit captioned the video. He even tested the effectiveness of the mask by blowing the fire from a lighter through the mask.

No mask? Tension nahin Leneka! Simple hai! pic.twitter.com/NSNPMikDZ3 — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) April 20, 2020

The video garnered over a million views on Twitter, and Ronit said that he was happy that he reached this milestone for something helpful and not “trivial”. In an Instagram post, he wrote, “My first tweet with 1M views. Unexpected but I’m happy that it was for a helpful thing and not something vain and trivial.”

Before this, actor Vidya Balan was seen making a mask at home out of her blouse using two hair bands.

“Masks play an important part in preventing corona. However, the problem is that there is a shortage of masks not only in our country but across the world. But there is an easy solution to this. Just as our prime minister has said, we can make masks at home. Take any piece of cloth, it can be a dupatta, scarf, old saree...anything. And you will need two bands. Rubber bands will also do,” Vidya had said.

