Rohit Shetty provides eight hotels with meals for Mumbai Police on coronavirus duty

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 20:43 IST

In a humanitarian gesture, filmmaker Rohit Shetty has facilitated eight hotels for officers of the Mumbai Police, who are working during the coronavirus pandemic. The cops will also be served breakfast and dinner at these hotels.

The Mumbai Police shared the news on Twitter and thanked him. “#RohitShetty has facilitated eight hotels across the city for our on-duty #CovidWarriors to rest, shower & change with arrangements for breakfast & dinner. We thank him for this kind gesture and for helping us in #TakingOnCorona and keeping Mumbai safe,” a tweet shared by their official handle read.

We thank him for this kind gesture and for helping us in #TakingOnCorona and keeping Mumbai safe. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 21, 2020

Rohit has a long-standing relationship with the police and has made a number of cop dramas, including Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba and the yet-to-be-released Sooryavanshi. In an Instagram post earlier this year, he joked, “Sometimes I get confused whether I work for The Hindi Film Industry or The Police.”

Last month, at the trailer launch of Sooryavanshi, Rohit said that he received a lot of help from the police. “There are a lot of real life cops, with whom we have researched. Now this (franchise) has become a brand of cops. We just have to tell them we want to make a film and everything is done for us,” he said.

Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar in the titular role and featuring cameo appearances by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, was set to hit the theatres last month. However, its release has been indefinitely postponed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown.

Meanwhile, Rohit has also extended his support to the daily wage workers of the film and television industries, whose livelihoods have taken a hit due to the lockdown. For their relief, he contributed Rs 51 lakh to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit shared the news on Twitter and thanked him for his contribution to the industry.

