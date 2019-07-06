Saand Ki Aankh: Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar share a high-five with cow dung-stained hands. See pics

Actors Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen as Shooter Dadis and sisters-in-law Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar respectively, in their upcoming film, Saand Ki Aankh. The two are playing characters that are almost double their age, and regularly share candid pictures from the sets of the film on Instagram ahead of its release this Diwali.

Bhumi recently shared a picture of herself sharing a high-five with Taapsee, who is seen holding a child in her arms. Both of them are in their costumes - shirts and ghagras with matching dupattas - and have their hands stained with cow dung. Bhumi captioned the picture, “Excitement level. cause the Weekend’s here.” Taapsee reacted to the picture saying, “That’s probably not the high five we were most excited about.”

Taapsee shared another behind-the-scenes picture, in which she can be seen as a 20-year-old Prakashi. She can be seen holding her dupatta with her hair tied up in plaits. Her bangles and costume hint that her character is already married by the time she has reached 20. The actor captioned it in Hindi, “It was not fun to be 20 then #SaandKiAankh #ThisDiwali.” Her sister Shagun Pannu commented to the post, “That used to be our hairstyle in school!! Pyariiii.”

Taapsee also posted a picture of herself and Bhumi sitting on charpoy under a tree with a basket of mangoes placed in front of them. Her caption in Hindi was about how they are around 65 years of age in the film but still enjoy eating mangoes.

The two actors had wrapped up the shoot of the film in April. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh is being produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar.

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 17:00 IST