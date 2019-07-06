Kriti Sanon plays with cheetahs in Zambia, fans ask her to be more ‘responsible and sensitive’ towards animals. See pics

Actor Kriti Sanon, who is in Zambia for an adventurous holiday, interacted with cheetahs and giraffes. The actor shared selfies and videos of her time in Lusaka, Zambia on Instagram.

Kriti shared a picture of herself, sharing the frame with a cheetah and captioned it, “He wanted a selfie!! Couldn’t say no.. #Zambia.” While a few celebrities and fans liked the picture, there were many who criticised the actor for posing with wild animals.

A fan wrote, “Bollywood is a double standard place. They support peta but they also promote animal tourism. Just disgusting.” Another wrote, “Please stop promoting the captivity of wild animals.. You being an actress and a public icon should have been more responsible and sensitive.” One more user raised doubts about the wild animals being sedated and wrote, “That cheetah looks stoned.”

Kriti Sanon shared pictures and videos of giraffes and cheetahs.

Kriti Sanon with her friends in Zambia.

The actor also shared a video of a cheetah drinking water from her hand on her Instagram stories. Another picture shared by her shows her walking the cheetah with a leash.

She also visited the Victoria Falls with her friends and shared stunning pictures with the waterfall in the background. Besides acting, Kriti also writes poetry and often shares her work on Instagram. She recently shared a picture from her flight along with a small poem.

Also read: Tusshar Kapoor on son Laksshya: If he wants to see my films, he can watch them when he is an adult

Kriti is currently promoting her upcoming film, Arjun Patiala. She stars opposite Diljit Dosanjh in the film. It is set to hit theatres on July 26. She has just wrapped up Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama, Panipat, in which she plays the role of Parvati Bai. The film stars Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt and is slated to release in December. She also has multi-starrer comedy, Housefull 4, set to release around Diwali this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 14:21 IST