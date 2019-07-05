Taapsee Pannu shares pic with Bhumi Pednekar from Saand Ki Aankh sets: ‘What’s cooking Jiji’

Stepping into the shoes of Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, India’s oldest sharpshooters, Taapsee Pannu with co-star Bhumi Pednekar looks totally made for the role in a still she shared from the sets of their forthcoming film Saand Ki Aankh.

Playing the role of two octogenarian women from UP who took up sharpshooting in their 50s, Taapsee and Bhumi both look totally justifying their roles. Sharing the image on her Instagram, Taapse asked, “What’s cooking jiji?”

Set against the backdrop of a village, the two are seen basking in the sun sitting on a charpoy. The picture clearly depicts that the scene is shot sometime in the winter as Taapsee has donned a solid grey shawl over a check shirt paired with a pink sari. The two red bangles flashing on her wrists make her look just like Prakshi Tomar, one of the ‘shooter dadis’.

Bhumi has tied her hair in a beautiful braided bun, is wearing a brown sweater over a shirt and a red sari. Taapsee has a very subtle smile on her face as she and Bhumi have their gaze fixed on a blue cloth in the latter’s hand.

The upcoming film seems to be close to the hearts of the two leading ladies. They have been quite active in sharing insights into the film. The actors wrapped up shooting for the film two months ago in April.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh is being produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar.

