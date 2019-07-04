Navya Naveli Nanda joins Meezaan at Malaal screening, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali also attend. See pics

Debutants Meezaan and Sharmin Segal are all set to make their debut with Malaal, which releases this Friday. A host of celebrities attended the special screening of the film in Mumbai, including Meezaan’s friend Navya Naveli.

Not just Navya, her mother Shweta Nanda, too, came to watch the film. Among others who attended the screening were Sharmin’s uncle and Malaal co-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali with mother Leela, veteran actors Asha Parekh, Shabana Azmi with husband and lyricist Javed Akhtar, actors Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjai Mishra, Ishaan Khatter, Poonam Dhillon and starkid Armaan Jain. Filmmaker David Dhawan, Mukesh Bhatt, music composer Salim Merchant, Ravi Behl were also present at the event.

Navya was earlier linked to Meezaan but the latter rubbished such rumours in a recent interview. Meezaan, son of actor Javed Jaaferi, told Pinkvilla, “I’m in a relationship but not with Navya. Just because I got papped with my friend doesn’t mean she’s my girlfriend. Maybe you will believe me when I get papped with my actual girlfriend.”

He added, “It’s unfair to the other person, even Navya in this case. The media should draw a line somewhere but personally, I don’t care what’s being said.”

Directed and written by Mangesh Hadawale, Malaal is a love story of Astha (Sharmin) and Shiva (Meezaan), who are from contrasting backgrounds and live in a Mumbai chawl. The music of the film is influenced from local Marathi beats which are evident in the Ganpati dance number, Udhal Ho.

Sharmin had assisted Bhansali on Bajirao Mastani whereas Meezaan assisted Bhansal on sets of Padmaavat.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 11:57 IST