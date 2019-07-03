Malaal’s Meezaan Jaffery on comparisons with Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor: ‘It’s weird but a big compliment’

When the trailer for Meezaan Jaffery’s debut film, Malaal was released, all anyone could talk about was how much he looked like the ‘lovechild’ of Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor. He had the former’s long and wispy hair and the latter’s goofy mannerisms. But ask him about it, he believes there is a lot that is different.

“I think it’s because I spent three years working on this film and in these three years, I had to grow my hair out and my beard and I think it’s more of the hair and the beard that really made that comparison. But otherwise I feel that I am extremely different from both of them. But it is a big, big compliment to be compared to or even be considered the lovechild of the two of them. It’s weird but it’s a big compliment,” he said. Meezaan said he was sure the audience would feel differently once they watch the film.

Actor Javed Jaffery’s son, Meezaan was an assistant director on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. Bhansali is a producer on Malaal and also the uncle of Meezaan’s co-star from the film, Sharmin Segal. Talking some more about how much he looks like Ranveer, he said he was asked to stand in for Ranveer in a couple of scenes while filming for Padmaavat.

“What happened was I just came to wish Sanjay sir on one of the days because I had already moved on from Padmaavat to Malaal and Sanjay sir told me that the ADs were really worried because they didn’t have Ranveer Singh’s dates for the next day and they still had a few shots to be taken. So Sanjay sir just asked me to come. I can’t say no to him so I ended up and it was an amazing experience. I was extremely nervous, I was scared. Because it was the first time, like jumping straight into the ocean to the extreme deep end,” he said. He added that acting in front of 500 people on his first time was a scary experience for him, someone who had never faced the camera.

The story of Malaal is set in Mumbai where Shiva, a Marathi youngster from a chawl, falls in love with a north Indian. Malaal is releasing on July 5.

