Saif Ali Khan feels Sushant Singh Rajput was brighter than he was: ‘He wanted to talk of astronomy, philosophy’

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 10:15 IST

Actor Saif Ali Khan thought that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput ‘had a bright future’. In a recent interaction with The New Indian Express, Saif spoke about working with Sushant on their upcoming film Dil Bechara. Saif has a special appearance in the film.

Calling Sushant a talented actor and a ‘good looking guy’, Saif talked about how he wanted to discuss different things. “I thought he had a bright future. He was polite to me and appreciated my guest appearance in the film. He wanted to talk about many topics like astronomy and philosophy. I got the feeling he was brighter than I was,” he said. Sushant died by suicide on June 14.

Earlier, Saif told The Times of India that his daughter, actor Sara Ali Khan talked highly of him. “I knew him. I shot with him... When Sara described him, she always described him as being a really remarkable person. And I thought if this guy really understands Sartre, the way he says, and he is as intelligent as she’s making him out to be, then he’s obviously more intelligent than I am,” he had said. Sara worked with Sushant in her debut film, Kedarnath. Saif said that Sara was very upset upon learning of Sushant’s death.

“When I did my guest appearance in his Dil Bechara, I think he was quite happy with that. He was very nice to me and he said he wanted to come and have a drink and talk about various things, which never happened, which I feel bad about. Maybe I could have, you know, helped in some way or not… I don’t know. But after working with him, I quite liked him because he was nice. And then he told me he danced behind me as Shiamak’s dancer during the Melbourne Commonwealth Games (in 2006). And so I was congratulating him on how far he’d come, you know,” Saif had added. Saif and his actor wife Kareena had expressed grief on Sushant’s death through an Instagram post.

Dil Bechara is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. It is directed by Mukesh Chhabra and also stars newcomer Sanjana Sanghi. The film is based on the hit novel by John Green, The Fault in Our Stars.

