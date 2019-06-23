Saif Ali Khan maintains his dignity as man hurls insults at him during India-Pak World Cup match. Watch video

Actor Saif Ali Khan and Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia Furniturewala, who will make her Bollywood debut in the upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman, were spotted at the India versus Pakistan ICC World Cup match in Manchester, supporting India. Now, a new video has surfaced online where the person records Saif as he leaves the stadium with Alaia and mocks him.

In the video, we see Saif and Alaia leaving the sports stadium. The person, possibly a Pakiatani, who is recording them calls Saif “11th water boy”. He further goes on to mockingly say how Saif has killed many Pakistani characters in his films. He also addresses Alaia as Saif’s ‘bitiya rani’. Saif is, of course, a picture of calm, as he ignores the man, while escorting Alaia away from the crowds.

Saif,alongwith wife Kareena Kapoor and their son Taimur Ali Khan, are currently in London on a holiday-cum-work mode. While Saif has begun shooting his upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman, Kareena will be working on her film, Angrezi Medium.

On Sunday, a new video emerged from the shoot of Saif’s film, where Saif could be seen playing with his son Taimur, who at one point, clings to his father’s legs. In the cute video, which also features Kareena, she can be seen smiling seeing the father-son dynamics. Kareena recently made a short trip to Mumbai to shoot for her TV debut with the reality dance show, Dance India Dance.

In May end, the couple along with Taimur were seen at the Mumbai airport, leaving for Mumbai. They were later joined by Kareena’s sister Karisma, who has been posting pictures from their holiday there.

