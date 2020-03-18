Saif Ali Khan on failure of daughter Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal: ‘Hits and misses are part of the game’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 11:50 IST

Actor Saif Ali Khan has commented on the critical and commercial failure of his daughter Sara Ali Khan’s latest film, Love Aaj Kal. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film was a spiritual sequel to his 2009 movie, also titled Love Aaj Kal, starring Saif and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

Asked about the film’s performance, Saif said, according to a Pinkvilla report, “I am very proud of Sara. Hits and misses are a part of the game.” Love Aaj Kal failed to capitalise on audience buzz and a Valentine’s Day release, and tanked after a strong Rs 12 crore opening day. The film wrapped up its domestic run with approximately Rs 41 crore in the bank against a reported Rs 44 crore budget, making it Sara’s lowest grossing film. It was also a blow for actor Kartik Aaryan, who had been on a hot streak at the box office.

The film had been on the back foot ever since its trailer launch, after which Saif didn’t mince words when he said that he preferred the original Love Aaj Kal trailer. Mirroring lukewarm audience response, he’d told Indian Express, “I don’t know why I still remember shooting for Love Aaj Kal. I saw the trailer, and obviously, I wish them all the best. I wish Sara the best for everything she does because she is my daughter. I kind of like my film’s trailer more. What to say, but I wish them all the best.”

Also read: Saif Ali Khan on working with Sara Ali Khan: ‘I make a very clear distinction between my family and career’

Reacting to the controversy his comments had created, Saif told The Times of India, “With my daughter, I tried to crack a mildly competitive joke. I’m saying I kind of liked our more but obviously this is a completely different movie. And I don’t think it’s perhaps right to compare but, of course, the producers have chosen the same name and I am quite possessive over our film. I don’t want to come across the wrong way because of course what I said was a joke. A little bit of teasing is good.”

Regardless, both actors are still regularly asked when they’ll work together. Asked about the possibility of a collaboration with Sara, he told Hindustan Times, “I would love to but it will have to be a very special script. I think both of us would like to avoid gimmicks. I am sure given the right director and script it can be great. I always make a very clear distinction between my family and career. They are both separate. I never think that I should work with my wife (Kareena Kapoor Khan) or my mother (Sharmila Tagore). In the future as well, I would like to maintain that.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more