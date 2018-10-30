Saif Ali Khan says Baazaar was a risk that paid off well

Saif Ali Khan says doing Baazaar was a big risk, and he is glad that it paid off well. In the film, Saif portrays role of a small town boy who becomes the wolf of the stock trading market, is known for his business acumen and understands “only maths”.

“My role in Baazaar was challenging for many reasons. Apart from exploring a subject centred around the stock market, which hasn’t been done before, my character was also very layered with shades of grey,” Saif said in a statement to IANS.

“It was a risk and I’m glad it paid off,” he added.

Baazaar, a film on stocks, money and crime, also stars Chitrangada Singh and Radhika Apte.

The Gauravv K Chawla directorial is being appreciated for tackling a different subject in a relatable manner.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh on Monday tweeted: “#Baazaar witnessed a positive upturn on Day 2 and Day 3... Mumbai circuit is dominating its biz... Weekdays are extremely crucial... Has to maintain the pace for a respectable Week 1 total... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 4.10 cr, Sun 4.76 cr. Total: Rs 11.93 cr. India biz.”

#Baazaar witnessed a positive upturn on Day 2 and Day 3... Mumbai circuit is dominating its biz... Weekdays are extremely crucial... Has to maintain the pace for a respectable Week 1 total... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 4.10 cr, Sun 4.76 cr. Total: ₹ 11.93 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 29, 2018

On Tuesday, he tweeted to say that while the film saw normal weekday decline on Day 4, in the Mumbai circuit it continued to lead and would continue to do so till Thugs of Hindostan arrived. He wrote: “#Baazaar registers the normal weekday decline [44.63%] on Day 4... Mumbai circuit continues to lead and will be driving its biz till #TOH arrives in #Diwali... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 4.10 cr, Sun 4.76 cr, Mon 1.70 cr. Total: Rs 13.63 cr. India biz.”

#Baazaar registers the normal weekday decline [44.63%] on Day 4... Mumbai circuit continues to lead and will be driving its biz till #TOH arrives in #Diwali... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 4.10 cr, Sun 4.76 cr, Mon 1.70 cr. Total: ₹ 13.63 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 30, 2018

(With HT input)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 15:54 IST