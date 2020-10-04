Salman Khan asks astrologer if wedding is on the cards for him, Ankita Lokhande says ‘all eyes on CBI’ after AIIMS rejects murder theory

bollywood

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 12:40 IST

Here are top entertainment news stories of the day:

Bigg Boss 14 complete list of contestants: Who stands rejected, who has entered Bigg Boss house

With the Bigg Boss 14 premiere done and dusted, here is the complete list of the contestants who have entered the Bigg Boss house. With Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan pulling the strings from a hidden corner of the house, the contestants will be confirmed only after 15 days.

(Read full story here)

‘I was forced to falsely implicate Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Dino Morea’: Ex-Dharma producer Kshitij Prasad accuses NCB of coercion

A former executive of Dharmatic Entertainment, an offshoot of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, told a court that Narcotics Control Bureau officers made him falsely implicate actors Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Rampal and Dino Morea during questioning. The executive, Kshitij Prasad, was arrested in connection to the NCB’s ongoing probe into Bollywood’s alleged drugs links.

(Read full story here)

Bigg Boss 14: Radhe Maa blesses Sidharth Shukla and dances for contestants, Jasmin Bhasin has a showdown. Watch promo

Bigg Boss 14 took off on Saturday amid dance and drama as Salman Khan welcomed 11 contestants into the house. Self-styled God-woman Radhe Maa was seen blessing the Bigg Boss house before the arrival of the contestants. Now, a new promo shows the spiritual guru having an interaction with the contestants.

(Read full story here)

Salman Khan asks astrologer if there is a chance of his wedding now, this was the answer

Actor Salman Khan was in for a pleasant surprise while introducing contestants at the premiere episode of Bigg Boss 14. Salman candidly asked the featured astrologer on the show, Pandit Janardhan, if there was any chance of him getting married now, and the answer had him laughing out loud with happiness.

(Read full story here)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta says ‘all eyes on CBI’ after AIIMS rejects murder theory, Ankita Lokhande supports

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti has said that her attention is now focussed on the Central Bureau of India’s findings in the actor’s death case, after an AIIMS panel tasked with re-evaluating his post-mortem report concluded that he died by suicide. Many, including the lawyer representing Sushant’s father, had suggested that the actor could have been murdered.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more