Salman Khan begins Bharat shooting, Priyanka Chopra confirmed as heroine

Bollywood star Salman Khan began shooting of his next Bharat on Monday in Mumbai. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father.

Salman has been paired opposite Priyanka Chopra in the film. On joining the Bharat family, Priyanka said in a press statement, “Bharat it is! I’m looking forward to begin shooting this film and working with Salman and Ali again after a considerable time. I’ve learnt a lot from them in our previous collaborations and am excited to see what this one has to offer. I’m also looking forward to working with Alvira and Atul (Agnihotri, Salman’s sister and brother-in-law and film’s producers) and the entire team of Bharat.To all my well-wishers who’ve been so patient and supportive… thank you for your constant support and I’ll see you all at the movies.”

Zafar shared Salman’s picture from the sets and tweeted, “And it begins “Bharat” @BeingSalmanKhan . A journey of a man and a nation together . Eid 2019.”

And it begins "Bharat" @BeingSalmanKhan . A journey of a man and a nation together . Eid 2019 pic.twitter.com/nD05ca2FDE — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) April 16, 2018

Ali added, “Bharat is Priyanka’s homecoming to Bollywood after having proven her range as a performer in Hollywood films and a blockbuster global TV show. Bharat is rooted in India and its culture despite it spanning over 70 years and set across various countries of the world. Priyanka is the biggest Indian artist internationally and she is a perfect fit for the film. Priyanka brings in outstanding acting as well as incredible international appeal to make the scale of the film bigger and even more global.”

This is Priyanka’s first Bollywood film after Jai Gangaajal; the actor has been busy with her Hollywood commitments and ABC TV show Quantico. “We have found the soul of Bharat in Priyanka Chopra. As the love story in Bharat is very mature and quite subtle, we needed an actor who could portray this in the best possible way. Her character is the soul of the film, and throughout, she stands shoulder to shoulder with Salman Khan in the journey. She is the catalyst at the film’s most important turning point,” the director said.

Bharat has started its prep in London, after which director Ali Abbas Zafar will move to Spain, Poland, Portugal, and Malta. The film will feature Salman sporting five different looks spanning 60 years, wherein a crucial part will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger. Salman will be recreating his ‘Karan Arjun’ look for Bharat.

While Ali has worked with Priyanka in Gunday, Salman did Mujhse Shadi Karoge with her.

Talking about the film, Ali had earlier said, “It is a very different film from Tiger and Sultan. We are trying to do something new with it. It’s too early to talk about it.”

He also added that Salman brings maturity to the film: “People tell me there’s a lot of maturity in my work now. May be that maturity has got to do because I’m working with Salman Khan who has so much experience. The text that I write kind of compliments (him) and he as a mature actor takes it to another level.”

