e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 30, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Salman Khan donates hand sanitisers to Mumbai Police

Salman Khan donates hand sanitisers to Mumbai Police

After supporting 32,000 daily wage workers of the film industry, helping 90 vertically challenged wage workers associated with All India Special Artistes Association, Salman Khan has now donated sanitisers to Mumbai Police.

bollywood Updated: May 30, 2020 16:03 IST
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Nivedita Mishra
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Nivedita Mishra
Mumbai
Salman Khan has been doing his bit in the fight against coronavirus.
Salman Khan has been doing his bit in the fight against coronavirus.
         

Actor Salman Khan has donated hand sanitisers to the Mumbai Police. Yuva Sena member Rahul Kanal tweeted to inform.

Praising the actor, Rahul wrote: “Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for being there for our frontline warriors, thank you @CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray ji @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice for being there for one and all...FRSH sanitisers to be distributed to all our frontline warriors in the Police Dept.”

Fans were moved by Salman’s gesture. One wrote: “Megastar #SalmanKhan Donates Huge 1,00,000 (1 Lakh) Bottles of FRSH SANITIZERS To Police Personnels in Mumbai Amidst This Coronavirus Lockdown! #LoveUBhaijaan!”

Another fan wrote: “The #SalmanKhan Man with the golden heart that’s why he most lovable superstar in country hattoff God bless you. always love #BeingHuman”

Also read: Step inside Hrithik Roshan’s sea-facing home, Asha Negi says she was depressed after her shows didn’t work

Salman has been doing his bit all through the Covid-19 lockdown. A while back, he had provided financial help to 32,000 daily wage workers and helped 90 vertically challenged wage workers associated with All India Special Artistes Association (AISAA), a wing of FWICE.

The superstar had also arranged for food and other resources for the villages around his farmhouse and catered to the needs of around 2500 families.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Air India’s Moscow-bound plane called back as team finds pilot is Covid-19 +ve
Air India’s Moscow-bound plane called back as team finds pilot is Covid-19 +ve
Dialogue with China is on, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Ladakh standoff
Dialogue with China is on, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Ladakh standoff
Two test positive for Covid-19 at MEA, staff goes into self-quarantine
Two test positive for Covid-19 at MEA, staff goes into self-quarantine
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine expected to begin mass output this year
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine expected to begin mass output this year
‘Can’t be in permanent lockdown’: Delhi CM Kejriwal messages people
‘Can’t be in permanent lockdown’: Delhi CM Kejriwal messages people
Prototype of new SpaceX rocket Starship explodes on Texas test pad
Prototype of new SpaceX rocket Starship explodes on Texas test pad
Wallet power not bullet power: Sonam Wangchuk appeals for action against China
Wallet power not bullet power: Sonam Wangchuk appeals for action against China
PM Modi recounts ‘Article 370’, ‘Surgical strike’ on 1st anniversary of 2nd term
PM Modi recounts ‘Article 370’, ‘Surgical strike’ on 1st anniversary of 2nd term
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In