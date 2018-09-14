Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur and Katrina Kaif celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at Arpita Khan’s home. See pics

To say that Ganesh Chaturthi is big in Mumbai would be a massive understatement. Naturally then, the festival sees who’s who of Bollywood celebrating it. Arpita Khan’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, which took off on Thursday, was one such an event. The event saw the entire Khan family reach Arpita’s home for Ganesh darshan. However, the best moment was when Salman Khan arrived, dressed in an all-black combination. What’s more is that his rumoured girlfriend, Iulia was also spotted there. Katrina too came in with her sister, Isabelle Kaif, to celebrate the festival with the family.

Katrina Kaif and sister Isabelle at Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. (Viral Bhayani)

Dressed in a red salwar kameez, Katrina looked every bit a diva she is. Isabelle too looked lovely in a pink embroidered floor length dress. Isabelle is keen on joining Bollywood, much like her elder sister. Meanwhile, Iulia was dressed in a pale green silk Indian attire.

Salman Khan and rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur at Arpita’s home. (Viral Bhayani)

Arpita Khan’s Ganesh utsav also saw many Bollywood A-listers queue up. These included Malaika Arora, previously married to Arbaaz Khan, who came in with her mother Joyce and sister Amrita Arora. Also present at the do was Arbaaz with his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani. Also seen were Salim Khan, Helen, Sohail Khan and Alvira Khan.

Meanwhile, many of the biggest names of Bollywood made their presence felt at the Ganesh utsav at the Ambani home. Seen here Amitabh Bachchan with daughter Shweta, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, Sunil Shetty with wife Mana and children, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh and many more.

Arpita is married to Aayush Sharma, who will make his film debut Loveratri, which has been produced by Salman Khan.

